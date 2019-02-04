Ocasio-Cortez and Corbyn Praise Each Other on Twitter After Phone Call

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York, June 27, 2018

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke on the phone Sunday. Both leaders quickly posted friendly tweets following the conversation, praising the other and offering a glimpse as to its content.

"Great to speak to @AOC on the phone this evening and hear first hand how she’s challenging the status quo," Corby tweeted first.

"Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet," Ocasio-Cortez then replied to Corbyn.

skip - 3

It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn!



Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019

"It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn!" she tweeted.

"Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad."

Read more: Tamika Mallory and Jeremy Corbyn Have the Same Problem With Jews | Opinion

skip - 6

85% of British Jews think Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic (https://t.co/EMiRdx1rcS).



87% of Jews refused to vote for his Labour party in the last election, and for good reason: https://t.co/afePjeeowc@aoc might want to have her staff screen her calls more carefully. https://t.co/0x4luH1uL2 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 3, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez boasts one of the most influential Twitter accounts in U.S. politics with over 2.75 million followers. The rising Democratic star is currently working on her first piece of legislation with Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts - a bill aimed at kicking off her “Green New Deal.”

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Corbyn has been plagued by accusation of anti-Semitic affiliations and not doing enough to crackdown on anti-Semitism with the Labour Party and its followers.

Yair Rosenberg, a journalist who chronicles anti-Semitic incidents, responded to Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, writing, “85% of British Jews think Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic. 87% of Jews refused to vote for his Labour party in the last election, and for good reason. @aoc might want to have her staff screen her calls more carefully.” Rosenberg included links to articles backing up the claims in his tweet.