Report: Personal Lawyer Cohen Taped Trump Discussing Payment to Playboy Model

Combination of pictures showing U.S. President Donald Trump and Playboy model Karen McDougal with whom he allegedly had an affair.

President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded a conversation with Trump before the presidential election, in which they discussed payments to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper, citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording, said the FBI seized the recording earlier this year during a raid on Cohen's office.

The Times reported that the Justice Department is investigating Cohen’s involvement in paying women to keep embarrassing stories about Trump out of the media ahead of the 2016 election.

The discussion was about an alleged payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had nearly a yearlong affair with Trump in 2006.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, confirmed to the newspaper confirmed that Trump had discussed the payments with Cohen on the tape. However, he told the NYT that the payment was ultimately never made. He added that the recording, less than two minutes in length, actually demonstrated that the president "had done nothing wrong."

Cohen has become the focus of a federal investigation into improprieties in Trump’s campaign and presidency, He quit a senior position in the Republican Party last month, citing his opposition to Trump’s immigration policies and invoking the experience of his Holocaust survivor father.

Michael Cohen exiting his hotel in New York City, U.S., July 2, 2018. \ BRENDAN MCDERMID/ REUTERS

Earlier this month, Cohen, who once said he would do anything to protect the president, told ABC News he now puts “family and country first.”

In his first interview since federal agents raided his home and hotel room as part of the probe into his personal business dealings, Cohen was asked what he would do if prosecutors forced him to choose between protecting the president and protecting his family.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an off-camera interview that was reported on “Good Morning America.” I put family and country first.”