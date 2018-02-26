NRA Spokeswoman Accused of anti-Semitism for 'Fired by a Jew' Tweet From 2010

National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch came under fire on Twitter after a 2010 tweet of hers began to resurface on the social media platform. The October 2010 tweet from Loesch read, "I bet Rick Sanchez was fired by a Jew." Loesch was responding to CNN's firing of the daytime anchor a day after telling a radio interviewer that Jon Stewart was a bigot and that “everybody that runs CNN is a lot like Stewart.”

"Her context is to minimize firing of a bigot to a revenge act... and to post an antisemitic libel about Jews having power," one twitter user replied Monday to the original tweet. While another user wrote in response, "Why do you care if someone is Jewish or not?" and another asked in all seriousness, "Wait, this is a satire profile, right?"

The resurfacing of the tweet comes as Loesch is defending gun rights across the American media after the deadly school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff.

I bet Rick Sanchez was fired by a Jew. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 2, 2010

Loesch has received similar criticism before when she appeared in ads targeting the New York Times and "elites." At one point in the ad, which showed people fighting police, breaking storefront glass and burning the American flag, Loesch threatened, "Consider this the shot across your proverbial bow. ... In short? We're coming for you."

Many people are appalled Dana Loesch is an NRA spokesperson, but I live for it! It’s like hiring Westboro Baptist Church to do your PR. It removes all the focus-grouped polish to reveal all the hatefulness and crazy that have been there all along. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/Lc0WRmVn3S — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 22, 2018

Loesch said on ABC's "This Week" the NRA believes individual schools should decide whether to arm teachers an idea U.S. President Donald Trump has strongly endorsed and one that was backed by the NRA in the wake of the Newtown shooting. On Saturday, Trump said on Twitter the proposal would be left "up to states."

Loesch sought to play down the emerging differences between the NRA and the White House.

"I know that people are trying to find daylight between President Trump and five million law-abiding gun owners," she said. "He's really looking for solutions ... so far nothing's been proposed yet."

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, said in an interview with NBC News during a visit to South Korea for the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony that her father's suggestion for arming teachers is "an idea that needs to be discussed."

But asked whether she, a mother of three children, would consider providing teachers with firearms, she said: "To be honest, I don't know. Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school."

Reuters contributed to this report