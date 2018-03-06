WATCH LIVE: Netanyahu Addresses AIPAC, Day After Meeting Trump in D.C.

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently addressing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a day after holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu is addressing more than 18,000 attendees at AIPAC before holding talks with U.S. congressmen and senators. Netanyahu and his wife Sara were greeted with standing ovations upon entering the hall.

Netanyahu began his remarks by highlighting several dignitaries in the audience, including U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, saying that "it's especially great to be in America's capital now that he [Trump] has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital."

Netanyahu said the Israeli military has never been stronger and thanked American presidents, Congress and AIPAC "for helping bring this about." Netanyahu went on to say that Israel's intelligence agencies "have foiled dozens of major terrorist attacks across the world in dozens of countries."

"But the good news doesn't stop merely with Israel's strong military," Netanyahu said, going on to praise Israel's strong economy. Netanyahu slammed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, telling whoever boycotts Israel, "we'll boycott them!"

Netanyahu went on to discuss Iran, saying that "we must stop Iran, and we WILL stop Iran!"

Netanyahu met Monday with Trump at the White House and the two gave joint remarks addressing the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Iran nuclear agreement and the peace deal.

“Iran, Iran and Iran was the main topic of the meeting. In another 60 days the president has to make an important decision regarding the nuclear agreement. I think that he shows great interest in my assessments,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

“We also spoke about Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Palestinians. Around half the time about Iran, maybe even a little more, and the second half on the rest of these issues," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu reportedly also noted that "the evacuation of settlements didn’t come up at all" in his talks with Trump.

The meeting took place as Israel is rocked by the latest dramatic development in the Netanyahu corruption scandals: A third confidant turned state's evidence. Nir Hefetz, Netanyahu's "spin doctor" will hand over recordings of Netanyahu and his wife Sara as part of a deal in which he will not stand trial, face prison times or be fined.