Michael Wolff and Tony Blair Exchange Barbs Over Alleged Kushner Meeting 'Angling' for Mideast Job

While appearing on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show" on Sunday, Michael Wolff called former British Prime Minister Tony Blair a "complete liar" for denying he ever met with Jared Kushner in the proximity of the Donald Trump tell-all book author.

"Jared Kushner [was] standing not 15 feet in front of me with Tony Blair, let’s choose my words carefully, sucking up to Jared Kushner," Wolff told Marr. Wolff alleges that Blair was "angling" Kushner for a post-election Middle East adviser position.

When Marr told Wolff that Blair vehemently denies his account, Wolff responded, "I have to say Tony Blair is a complete liar. ... In this instance, absolutely."

The original account was published in Wolff's controversial and highly disputed book "Fire and Fury," in which Wolff also claimed Blair suggested the possibility that the "British had the Trump campaign staff under surveillance."

A spokesperson for Blair later tweeted a further denial: "As Tony Blair has said this story is a complete fabrication."

"Michael Wolff has never been present at any conversation between Jared Kushner and Mr Blair."

"He neither sought such a role from Jared Kushner nor was offered one."

"And we note that many people have had the same experience with Michael Wolff.”

