Man tries to run down Jews leaving Los Angeles synagogue

Los Angeles police arrested a man who allegedly attempted to run over two people outside of an area synagogue.

Police are investigating Friday night’s incident as a possible hate crime, the NBC Los Angeles affiliate reported.

A security camera video shows the driver trying to run down the two men leaving the Bais Yehuda Shul, and then reversing and trying to hit them again, CBS LA reported. The victims wore clothing typically worn by Orthodox Jews on Shabbat. The driver also reportedly shouted anti-Semitic epithets at them. He was stopped when his car ran a stop sign and slammed into another vehicle.

Some people in a Hancock Park neighborhood said a driver targeted them because they are Jewish. Now police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Joy Benedict reports. pic.twitter.com/cu04OmMRQ9 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 26, 2018

“Why he chose us? Probably because of the yarmulkes on our heads,” one of the victims told CBS.

The alleged attacker has been identified as Mohammed Mohammed, 32. He was held on $55,000 bail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a vehicle.