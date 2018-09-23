Bill Maher Jumps on Rosenstein Story: 25th Amendment Was Written Specifically for Trump

U.S. late night political satirist Bill Maher jumped on the New York Times Friday revelation that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had been pushing a plan to take U.S. President Donald Trump in a plot to try and remove him from office.

The report, which Rosenstein denies, claimed he voice a plan to attempt to organize the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment against the president during the fallout of his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Maher joked, “Now that the 25th Amendment, the one about removing a president who’s incapacitated, keeps popping up in the news, someone has to explain to me if it was written specifically for this guy, then who is it for?”

“I know that everyone knows by now that Trump is a narcissist, but we have to stop treating that like it’s an unfortunate personality tick and start treating it like what it is: a serious, dangerous, mental illness,” he continued.

skip - New Rule: Narcissist in Chief | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

New Rule: Narcissist in Chief | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) - דלג New Rule: Narcissist in Chief | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

The amendment deals with presidential succession and disability and outlines how the Cabinet can decide whether a president can no longer do his job.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

The Times said Rosenstein told Justice Department and FBI officials the secret recordings could be used to expose the chaos of the administration after revelations that Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty to him and also divulged classified information to Russians in the Oval Office.

Rosenstein has been a frequent punching bag for Trump supporters for appointing Special Counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017 to take over a federal probe of suspected Russian meddling in the U.S. election and potential coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Reuters contributed to this article