Loud booms shake Los Angeles as U.S. Army conducts training exercise

A military training exercise near downtown Los Angeles surprised residents.

Army helicopters flew low in formation and one was seen landing on Wilshire Boulevard late Monday. The LA Times reported a "series of loud booms that rocked downtown Los Angeles on Monday night startled some people who complained on social media."

MILITARY EXERCISE: The U.S. Army is conducting military training in the greater Los Angeles and Long Beach areas tonight until Feb. 9. Downtown LA residents are reporting seeing helicopters and hearing explosions. @MizSkellington pic.twitter.com/8Mmgn2FdTK — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 5, 2019

A Los Angeles Police Department statement says the Army is conducting training in greater Los Angeles and Long Beach to “enhance soldier skills by operating in various urban environments and settings.”

Police say the training is coordinated with state, county and city officials and private property owners.

The exercise will continue through Feb. 9.

