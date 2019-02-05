Loud Booms Shake Los Angeles as U.S. Army Conducts Training Exercise
A Los Angeles Police Department statement says the Army is conducting training in greater Los Angeles and Long Beach to 'enhance soldier skills by operating in various urban environments and settings'
A military training exercise near downtown Los Angeles surprised residents.
Army helicopters flew low in formation and one was seen landing on Wilshire Boulevard late Monday. The LA Times reported a "series of loud booms that rocked downtown Los Angeles on Monday night startled some people who complained on social media."
A Los Angeles Police Department statement says the Army is conducting training in greater Los Angeles and Long Beach to “enhance soldier skills by operating in various urban environments and settings.”
Police say the training is coordinated with state, county and city officials and private property owners.
The exercise will continue through Feb. 9.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now