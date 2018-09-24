Kesha's Latest Single Is a Moving Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Kesha, left, performs "Praying" as Camila Cabello, center, and Andra Day stand by at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Though singer Kesha is best known for a song in which she claims to rinse her brushed teeth with Jack Daniels, her latest tune takes on a more serious subject.

The artist is behind one of the songs featured in an upcoming movie about the life and career of Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In an op-ed for lifestyle site Refinery29, Kesha writes about why she decided to pen the song for the film “On the Basis of Sex.”

She said she was initially intimidated by the thought of having to write about Ginsburg’s life, as she mostly tends to draw inspiration from her own experiences. But watching the movie made her change her mind.

“I wanted to do what I could to pay tribute to Ginsburg, who has spent a lifetime fighting tirelessly for equality, with no signs of slowing down. I wanted to make my voice heard, too,” said Kesha, who also lent her vocals to the song.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Kesha said that “Here Comes The Change” is about making a difference in the world and fighting for what’s right.

“For me, these words are about promoting love and equality, the belief that everyone should have the same opportunity to live a safe and healthy life full of love and hope regardless of their skin color or sexual orientation or gender or religion,” she said.

Listen to the song here:

skip - Kesha - Here Comes The Change (From the Motion Picture 'On The Basis of Sex')(Lyric Video)

Kesha - Here Comes The Change (From the Motion Picture 'On The Basis of Sex')(Lyric Video) - דלג Kesha - Here Comes The Change (From the Motion Picture 'On The Basis of Sex')(Lyric Video)