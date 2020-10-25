Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Campaigns With Jewish Mayors

The Biden campaign held an online meeting for Jewish mayors featuring Doug Emhoff, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ husband.

Mayor Rick Kriseman of St. Petersburg, Florida asked Emhoff how his Jewish upbringing had shaped him. According to the pool report on the Thursday virtual event, Emhoff said “standing up to bullies,” and made it clear he thought President Donald Trump was a bully. “We are going up against the biggest bully there is.”

Eric Garcetti, the Jewish mayor of Los Angeles, said he had known Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer based in Los Angeles, longer than he had known Harris, who currently serves as a California’s senator. “On the campaign trail, he’s our secret weapon,” Garcetti said.

The call attracted 65 people, including the following Jewish Democratic mayors: Garcetti of Los Angeles; Kriseman of St. Petersburg; Steve Adler of Austin, Texas; Andy Berkeof Cincinnati; Jacob Frey of Minneapolis; Steven Fulop of Jersey City, New Jersey; Kate Gallego of Phoenix; Libby Schaaf of Oakland; Steve Schewel of Durham, North Carolina; Darrell Steinberg of Sacramento; and Miro Weinberger of Burlington, Vermont.