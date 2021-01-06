Jon Ossoff Claims Early Victory as Biden Says Hopeful for Democratic Senate Majority

U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is claiming victory in his race against Republican David Perdue, thanking Georgians for “electing me to serve you.”

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race between Ossoff and Perdue, which is too early to call.

Ossoff made the comments early Wednesday in a speech on social media. He said the campaign has been about health, jobs and justice for Georgians.

He added that he intends to serve all people in the state.

Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections will decide control of the U.S. Senate. In the other race, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler.

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was hopeful Ossoff would be victorious after Warnock was projected to win one of the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in Tuesday's runoff elections.

Biden in a statement promised to work with both parties to address the COVID-19 pandemic and move forward his cabinet nominations, adding it looked like Georgia's voters had given Democrats a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump continued to push unfounded claims of a rigged election. "These scoundrels are only toying with the @sendavidperdue (a great guy) vote. Just didn’t want to announce quite yet. They’ve got as many ballots as are necessary. Rigged Election!" the president tweeted.