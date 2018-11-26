Jewish Insider's Daily Kickoff: November 16, 2018

Tell your friends to sign up for the Daily Kickoff here or for early 7AM access via Debut Inbox

SCENE SATURDAY NIGHT — Lynn Schusterman schmoozing with Hillary and Bill Clinton before the start of Richie Jackson, Eric Kuhn and Justin Mikita’s Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein’s Tony Award-winning drama Torch Song. Stacy Schusterman and Randi Zuckerberg were also seen in attendance. h/t Adam Finkel





Michal Hartman, Israel Fellow to Chabad on Campus at WashU, posted: "When the Clintons sit four rows behind you in a Broadway show... you talk to them about the late Shimon Peres!" [Pic]



SPOTLIGHT — Campbell Soup and Third Point Near Deal to Settle Proxy Fight — by Cara Lombardo and Annie Gasparro: "Campbell Soup Co. is nearing a settlement with investor Daniel Loeb that would skirt the board coup he sought but give him some representation in the boardroom as the packaged-foods giant tries to revive its business. Campbell is expected to agree to add two new board members nominated by Mr. Loeb’s Third Point LLC as part of the deal... The two Third Point nominees expected to join the board are Comscore Inc. President Sarah Hofstetter and former Blue Buffalo Chief Executive Kurt Schmidt." [WSJ]



Flashback — Sarah Hofstetter wrote in 2016... "Why Being an Orthodox Jewish Mom Makes Me a Better CEO: When 360i, the ad agency I run, won Oscar Mayer’s business in 2010, I politely declined their invitation to sample products from their new portfolio. It’s not that I wasn’t interested—I had spent countless hours trying to win the hot dog maker’s business—but my faith simply prohibited it." [Forbes]



TALK OF THE REGION — In diplomatic first, Chad's leader visits Israel — by Ilan Ben Zion: "The president of Chad on Sunday became the first leader of his country to pay an official visit to Israel, deepening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's outreach efforts to African states in what he says is a joint struggle against Islamic militants. Both Idriss Deby and Netanyahu stressed the centrality of security cooperation, even though the countries do not have formal diplomatic relations. Chad, a Muslim-majority country in central Africa, broke off relations with Israel in 1972." [ABCNews; Video]



— "Deby also met with President Reuven Rivlin Sunday evening, telling him that renewed ties "won't eliminate the Palestinian problem. You've lived through difficult history and it's important that people speak to one another. It's very easy to pull the trigger and very difficult to stop the war." [Haaretz]



Israel's Netanyahu Says He Plans More Visits to Arab World — by Alisa Odenheimer: "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he would build on his recent surprise trip to Oman with further visits to the Arab world “very soon.” Israeli media reported that efforts were being made to normalize diplomatic relations with the Gulf Arab state of Bahrain... Israel’s Channel 10 TV, citing an unidentified senior government official, reported late Sunday that Israel is making efforts to normalize ties with Bahrain." [Bloomberg] Israeli minister says he's invited to 2019 conference in Bahrain [Reuters]



Dore Gold, former Director General of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared with Jewish Insider his experience of visiting Chad in 2016: "Not long after Prime Minister Netanyahu’s 2016 visit to Uganda, commemorating 40 years since the Entebbe raid, we in the Foreign Ministry decided to follow up with new initiatives directed to Africa. There was a belt of countries beginning with Guinea on the Atlantic coast and extending eastward across the Sahara to the Sudanese border that was our initial focus. Chad was one of those countries. We flew to the Chadian capital near Nigeria and surprisingly President Deby asked us to fly northward 1300 km to an oasis in the Sahara where he had a small palace.



"I asked his aides to explain what was affecting their considerations. When they broke relations in 1972, they did that under Libyan pressure. Qaddafi was now gone. We knew that Deby has made Chad into an African power. Its army was assuming peacekeeping duties in neighboring Darfur, where they brought down the scale of the violence. It was also in the Central African Republic. The terror threat was also on the rise. Boko Haram was operating near Lake Chad in the south. Israel could help Chad, which was mostly desert, and contribute to its economic well being." [Pic]



ULTIMATE DEAL WATCH — U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman in a statement on last week's meeting between Trump and his Mideast peace team: "Reports of our meeting have been wildly inaccurate. I would like to reaffirm that the United States remains committed to sharing its vision for peace with Israel, the Palestinians and other regional and international stakeholders at the appropriate time. Our timing, our strategy and our messaging is and will be entirely our own. We intend to release the President’s vision when the Administration concludes that we have maximized its potential for acceptance, execution and implementation. Moreover, Mr. Kushner, Mr. Greenblatt and I are of one mind in terms of how best to proceed."



USAID to Lay Off Half Its Employees, Close Doors of West Bank and Gaza Operation by 2019 — by Yaniv Kubovich: "The U.S. State Department informed USAID last week that by next month the agency would have to present a list of 60 percent of its employees to be dismissed as the first step in the shutdown that will be finalized by 2019... Some 180 employees working for the U.S. Embassy in Israel have yet to receive the budgeting for activities for either 2018 or 2019. The leftover money has been diverted to paying salaries and maintaining the organization. According to officials involved in the matter over the past few months, U.S. Ambassador David Friedman has shown no interest in USAID's needs and has not held meetings with USAID officials on projects."



"USAID officials said that the policy of the ambassador and the Trump administration to stop funding aid is meant to put pressure on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to renew talks with the United States and Israel." [Haaretz]



Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says Trump's peace plan is unfeasible: "I do believe that the approach should be different. I am not sure we can find some magic plan to solve all the problems in immediate negotiations. We have to start building peace brick by brick," [Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel] Edelstein said on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) forum... when asked to comment on Trump's peace plan." [Sputnik; Haaretz]



— Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offers to mediate between Israel and the Palestinians: “We confirm again our offer from several years ago to host a meeting between the Israeli and Palestinian leaders in Russia without any preconditions."



REPORT — Qatar said to reconsider Gaza cash transfers amid backlash: "According to a report on the Walla news site, a document circulated internally among Qatari officials argues that the transfer of money to Hamas was a “problematic” move that led to criticism from both Israel and the Palestinians. The document says the cash transfer “only reinforces the negative view of Qatar as a financier of terror acting against the Sunni states.” [ToI; WallaNews]



BUZZ ON BALFOUR — Divisive bill on hold as Israel grapples with new coalition: "A parliamentary vote on a contentious Israeli bill meant to rein in cultural content deemed disloyal to the state is being postponed... because the coalition was unable to whip up enough votes to pass the bill... The bill’s potential demise reflects the reality facing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recently downsized coalition." [AP]



TV: State prosecutor reviewing Netanyahu cases urges indictment in Case 1000: "A state prosecutor appointed to oversee and review the corruption allegations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly recommended the premier be charged in at least one of three cases against him." [ToI]



JPost's Yaakov Katz tweets: "That is Israel: In a single day, Netanyahu makes diplomatic history with visit by president of Chad to reestablish ties and visit by Czech president to initiate embassy move to Jerusalem and now a leak that prosecution is recommending indicting him."



ON THE GROUND — Is the Trump Administration Pivoting the Fight in Syria Toward a War with Iran? — by Seth Harp: "The belligerent talk from Washington might be a ploy to intimidate Tehran, a calculated move to turn Trump’s unpredictable nature into strategic leverage. But the Iranians appear willing to respond in kind. On October 1st, Iran fired a volley of ballistic missiles across Iraq and struck an ISIS position in Deir Ezzor, not far from American troops... A similar incident could give Bolton and the others a pretext to convince Trump to launch a bombing campaign on Iranian military infrastructure. If Trump strikes Iran, the American forces would be engaged in a Middle East war zone that would span four contiguous countries: Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan." [NewYorker] The Master Terrorist Behind America’s Blood Feud With Iran [DailyBeast]



Iranian oil web sparks tensions between Washington and Moscow — by Henry Foy, Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and David Sheppard: "U.S. officials have approached international insurance groups to warn them against insuring tankers carrying oil from Iran to Syria, people with knowledge of the conversations told the FT. A list of oil tankers that the US Treasury says have visited Syria since 2016 includes at least two Russian-flagged vessels." [FinancialTimes]



AP CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT — "In a story Nov. 24, The Associated Press reported that Iran frequently condemns Israel and predicts its demise. The story should have made clear that Israeli officials view any such comments from Iran as existential threats." [AP]



— Background: AP "Clarification" Casts Iranian Threats As Israeli Perception [Camera]



DEEP DIVE — Israeli Cyber Firm Negotiated Advanced Attack Capabilities Sale With Saudis — by Amos Harel, Chaim Levinson and Yaniv Kubovich: "The Israeli company NSO Group Technologies offered Saudi Arabia a system that hacks cellphones, a few months before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his purge of regime opponents... A Haaretz investigation based on testimony and photos, as well as travel and legal documents, reveals the Saudis’ behind-the-scenes attempts to buy Israeli technology." [Haaretz]



ON THE HILL — Defying Trump, key GOP senator to sharpen focus on Saudi prince — by Jonathan Swan: "In a phone interview, [Sen. Lindsey] Graham told me he and some of his colleagues have requested an intelligence briefing this coming week to find out whether the reporting is correct that the CIA has "high confidence" MBS ordered the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi... "We cannot have a normal strategic relationship with somebody this crazy," Graham told me. Graham said "everything would be on the table" to punish Saudi Arabia, including blocking arms sales." [Axios]



Obama Alumni Return to Washington, This Time as House Freshmen — by Catie Edmondson and Sheryl Gay Stolberg: "Nearly a dozen members of the House’s incoming class are far from being gawky freshmen, stumbling wide-eyed through the strange corridors of Capitol Hill, but are instead experienced policymakers who have worked in previous presidential administrations — seven of them for former President Barack Obama... The group brings not only experience, “but a philosophy of government,” said David Axelrod... “This is a group that has really seen it all,” said Eric Lesser, a former Obama White House aide who is now a state senator in Massachusetts. “They’re just not going to be intimidated.”



"A pair of them, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, have previously tussled with Congress. Ms. Slotkin, a former C.I.A. officer who served three tours of duty in Iraq and informed the nation’s strategy against the Islamic State, appeared before the Senate for her confirmation hearing as a nominee for assistant secretary of defense to Mr. Obama. (She also served under George W. Bush.) Mr. Malinowski, who helped levy sanctions against North Korean officials for human rights abuses, was confirmed as assistant secretary of state after receiving lavish praise from Senator John McCain." [NYTimes]



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Compares Migrant Caravan To Jews Fleeing Holocaust: "New York Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday compared members of the migrant caravan attempting to enter the United States to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany during the Holocaust... “Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime,” she wrote on Twitter. “It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany. It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda. It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria. And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America,” she added." [DailyCaller]



MUELLER WATCH — Alan Dershowitz says Mueller report will be 'devastating' to Trump —by Paul LeBlanc: "I think the report is going to be devastating to the President," Dershowitz, a fomer Harvard law professor, said on "ABC This Week." "And I know that the President's team is already working on a response to the report... When I say devastating, I mean it's going to paint a picture that's going to be politically very devastating," he said. "I still don't think it's going to make a criminal case, because collusion is not criminal." [CNN; ABCNews]



2020 WATCH —A Lot of People Want Bernie Sanders to Run in 2020 — by Edward-Isaac Dovere: "On Tuesday, [Sanders] will release his new book, Where We Go From Here, a rundown of the ways he’s been able to keep a hold on American politics, from the demands he gave Hillary Clinton at their post-primary meeting to his political and legislative wins since. He’ll kick off the release with a speech at George Washington University on Tuesday night, and later in the week he’ll convene a summit of allies at his Sanders Institute, back home in Burlington, Vermont... Among many Sanders supporters who love him and cheer for him at rallies but still wonder whether he could really go all the way, that’s the debate circulating: Would he be able to have a bigger influence on the 2020 race by getting in himself or by sitting it out and looming over everyone who ran?" [TheAtlantic]



Al Franken scandal haunts Kirsten Gillibrand’s 2020 chances — by Natasha Korecki and Laura Nahmias: "Today, nearly a year after Gillibrand led the charge in calling for [Al] Franken’s resignation, the anger is fresh on the minds of major donors across the country. More than a dozen prominent West Coast, New York and national donors and bundlers — many of them women — said they would never again donate to or fundraise for Gillibrand or would only do so if she ended up as the Democratic presidential nominee." [Politico]

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Howard Lorber sells Sherry-Netherland pad for $11M [TheRealDeal] Elbit completes purchase of Israel's IMI after government approval [Reuters] Avi Dorfman, who calls himself a Compass co-founder, seeks stake worth nearly $200M [TheRealDeal]



PROFILE — How Guy Raz Built ‘How I Built This’ Podcast —By Nellie Bowles: "Guy Raz is wrapping up an episode of How I Built This... when his guest, the Israeli investor Haim Saban, gets to the good part... In the story Mr. Saban is telling, he is about to make a lot of money, and then quadruple it into even more money. Mr. Raz cuts in, astonished. “But half a billion dollars — that’s a lot of money,” he says. “I mean, wow.” “Two billion is more,” Mr. Saban says. “Was money — becoming really rich — did that motivate you?” Mr. Raz asks a moment later. “You know, it wasn’t only money, but it was also money,” Mr. Saban says. “Money is a marker to success.”



"There’s a moment like this in every episode of How I Built This... By creating a safe space for entrepreneurs to share their stories of ascent, Mr. Raz has become one of the most popular podcasters in history... According to NPR, where he works on contract, he is the only person to ever have three shows simultaneously in Apple’s top 20 podcasts. In addition to How I Built This, Mr. Raz hosts the TED Radio Hour and the children’s series Wow in the World. Another show, The Rewind With Guy Raz, just started on Spotify... In each installment, Mr. Raz takes listeners on a journey through the free market toward some of capitalism’s most glorious finales: Howard Schultz builds Starbucks, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger build Instagram, Eileen Fisher builds Eileen Fisher... Mr. Raz gets founders to open up and tell wrenching stories about sacrifices, late nights, self-doubt and the mistakes that led to success." [NYTimes]



Jeff Goldblum Is Going Back to His Roots — interview with Molly Lambert: "You grew up in a Jewish family in Pittsburgh, and you posted a message of sympathy about the recent massacre in the Tree of Life synagogue on social media. How have you been processing the tragedy? I’m about to do “Finding Your Roots,” so I’ve been thinking about my family, and how this, anti-Semitism, is our fight. Thinking about the people in that synagogue — 80, 90 years old — and the moment before they die, they hear this guy yell out, “All Jews must die!” That’s how you die. It’s just too outrageous. It’s sad. It’s stupid. It’s ugly."



"And as another Jewish person, trying to make meaning of something like that is sort of impossible. It’s hard to find ways to feel as if you can help in a productive way and not just consume it and feel bad. Read Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning,” about his experience in a concentration camp. It’s not what the universe serves you accidentally, but it’s about your proactive way to experience the cards and to navigate them that creates meaning and purpose and satisfaction in life. That’s applicable to all of us, even in our little tragedies. And now, to have this be old news, because there’s been another shooting — you can get addicted to watching. You have to be discriminating about what you receive and how you use your short time here." [NYTimes]



After the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting, a Russian-Jewish Immigrant Remembers Squirrel Hill — by Ellen Litman: "In Russia, the very word “Jew” was embarrassing, unseemly. You didn’t say it in polite company. Didn’t say it at all if you could help it. If you were a Jew in Russia you tried to conceal it... In Squirrel Hill, Jews didn’t worry about being visible. They knew, of course, that anti-Semitism existed, but Orthodox women in long dresses and Orthodox men in black hats roamed its streets unafraid. The kids from the yeshiva schools loitered on Murray after classes. I’d look at their faces and be reminded of my own face, as if maybe we had the same ancestors, as if they were a version of myself." [NewYorker]



TALK OF THE TOWN — New York City museums are fighting to keep art stolen by the Nazis — by Isabel Vincent: "There are “tens of thousands” of artworks in US museums with Nazi-era provenance... Of those, thousands are in New York City museums, experts say. And no one really knows how many have been returned to their rightful heirs... On Monday, hundreds of museum directors, art experts and politicians will assemble in Berlin at a three-day global conference to assess just how effectively museums and art galleries have returned Nazi-looted art over the past 20 years." [NYPost]



CAMPUS BEAT — Students Who Made Apparent Nazi Salute in Photo Won’t Be Punished — by Christina Caron: "The Wisconsin students who appeared to make a Nazi salute in a widely criticized photo will not be punished... The superintendent, Lori Mueller of the Baraboo School District, said in the letter [to parents] that the district was “not in a position to punish the students for their actions” because of their First Amendment rights... In the photo, many of the students stand with one arm raised, palms down and elbows locked straight, in a gesture that looks identical to a Nazi salute." [NYTimes]



Eugene Kontorovich writes... "Airbnb’s Anti-Israel Hypocrisy: Under Airbnb’s policy, an American Jew with a rental property in the West Bank is barred from listing it for rent on the website. But an American Arab is welcome to list his home a few hundred meters away, even though the Palestinian law forbidding real-estate deals with Jews carries a maximum penalty of death... Airbnb’s capitulation underscores the need for Congress to pass the Israel Anti-Boycott Act... Airbnb’s exclusion of Jewish communities in the West Bank cannot be ignored." [WSJ]



DESSERT — 3D-printed vegan steak and fries? Israeli startup says it has replicated meat: "An Israeli startup hopes to disrupt the vegan food market by developing 3D printing technology that will be able to produce meat substitutes using plant-based formulations, saying the final product very closely resembles the experience of consuming natural meat. Its founder says it has “replicated… the complex matrix that is meat.” Jet Eat, which was established in early 2018 by Eshchar Ben Shitrit, aims for its products to hit the markets by 2020." [ToI]



REMEMBERING — Bernard Glassman, Zen Master and Social Activist, Dies at 79 ― by Katharine Q. Seelye: "Bernard Glassman, an acclaimed American Buddhist teacher known for his social activism, died on Nov. 4 at a hospital in Greenfield, Mass... Mr. Glassman was deeply active in the world and in trying to address its ills. His activism was as much a product of his Buddhist spiritualism as it was of the liberal Jewish tradition into which he was born; the two remained inseparable throughout his life. Mr. Glassman “was one of the most important figures in ‘Engaged Buddhism,’ which applies Buddhist teachings to what many Jews call tikkun olam, the project of ‘repairing’ the brokenness in the world,” Jay Michaelson wrote in a tribute in The Forward... Mr. Michaelson called Mr. Glassman “a Zen mensch.” [NYTimes]



