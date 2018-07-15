Jared and Ivanka Attend Spinning Classes in the Dark to Avoid Harassment

Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, left, and Ivanka Trump, assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, September 11, 2017.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have found a creative new technique to go unnoticed in Washington, D.C.: attending workout classes in the dark.

The Jewish couple, who serve as advisers to Ivanka’s father President Donald Trump, go spinning at Flywheel, a studio that darkens the room during the class to give the pair their privacy, The Washington Post reported.

Recently, Kushner quickly left exercise class to head to a SUV waiting for him outside the fitness studio, according to The Post.

The Post article details the harassment high-level officials in the Trump administration face when they venture out in public. People have demonstrated outside the couple’s home at least twice, while Trump advisers Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller experienced taunting in a grocery store and outside a sushi joint, respectively. A Virginia restaurant refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump administration officials have said the harassment is a sign of declining civility; the president’s critics say his own coarse statements and controversial policies have set the tone.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close