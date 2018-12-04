Ivanka Trump Ranked Just Behind Queen Elizabeth on List of World's Most Powerful Women
German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list for the eighth year in a row
First daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump made Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in the world list for the second time. Ivanka came in at number 24, just one place behind Queen Elizabeth II.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the list for the eighth year in a row, while U.K. PM Theresa May was ranked second.
“The first daughter and advisor to President Trump has become the de facto First Lady as her step-mother Melania prefers to avoid the limelight,” Forbes wrote as Melania was nowhere to be seen on the list.
Forbes added however, “it’s unclear how impactful her role is” on the Trump administration.
It was revealed this week that Ivanka Trump and Trump’s eldest son, Trump Jr., were involved in discussions about the Trump Tower Moscow project at the center of Michael Cohen’s guilty plea for lying to Congress.
That’s according to a person close to the Trump Organization. The person says Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were copied in on emails about the project and Ivanka Trump suggested an architect for the building. The emails were exchanged in late 2015 and included in a tranche of emails turned over to congressional committees by the Trump Organization.
The person says the company doesn’t have any email traffic about the project post-January 2016. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Associated Press contributed to this article
