WATCH

Ivanka Trump Says 'Inappropriate' to Be Asked About Her Father's Alleged Sexual Harrassment

'I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father,' said the first daughter to NBC News

and
comments Print Subscribe now
Ivanka Trump talks to NBC News after South Korea Olympics
Screen shot

Ivanka Trump says she believes her father’s denials of sexual misconduct.

Trump, who led the U.S. delegation at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, made the comment in an interview aired Monday on NBC. Asked if she believed women who have accused U.S. President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, Ivanka Trump called it a “pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter.”

Ivanka continued: “I believe my father, I know my father. I think I have that right as a daughter, to believe my father.”

The president has been accused of inappropriate behavior by more than a dozen women. He has denied the allegations.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral