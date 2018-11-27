Israel's UN Envoy Says Trump to Release Peace Plan in Early 2019

Danny Danon says there's 'a window of opportunity' for the U.S. to present the plan without interfering in Israeli elections likely scheduled for May or June

comments Print Subscribe now
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks to the General Assembly before a vote in the General Assembly in New York, on June 13, 2018.
Don Emmert/AFP

Israel's UN ambassador said Tuesday that the Trump administration told the Israeli government that it expects to release its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in the beginning of 2019.

Danny Danon told a group of UN reporters that there is "a window of opportunity" for the U.S. to present the plan without interfering in Israeli elections likely scheduled for May or June. Otherwise, he said, it will have to wait until next fall.

Danon said Israel knows the U.S. plan is complete but doesn't know the details.

"We are open-minded," he said. "We will look at it. We will negotiate," Danon said, adding that the Palestinians won't consider the plan.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1