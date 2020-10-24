Iran Denounces 'Phony' Sudan-Israel Deal, Says It Was Secured by 'Ransom'

The U.S.-brokered Sudan-Israel deal to normalise ties is "phony" and was secured by a "ransom", Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Pay enough ransom, close your eyes to the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called 'terrorism' blacklist," the ministry tweeted. "Obviously, the list is as phony as the U.S. fight against terrorism. Shameful."

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalise relations in an acord engineered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months.

As part of the agreement, Trump took steps to remove Sudan from a U.S. government list of countries promoting terrorism. A senior U.S. official said Trump signed a document on Air Force One on Thursday night to notify Congress of his intention to remove Sudan from the list.

"The leaders agreed to the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel and to end the state of belligerence between their nations," according to a joint statement issued by the three countries.

However, the agreement will depend on approval from Sudan's yet-to-be formed legislative council, Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin said on state TV.