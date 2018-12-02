Hasidic Man Receives Punches to the Head in Brooklyn Assault

Screenshot of surveillance footage that shows a Hasidic man being attacked in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, December 1, 2018.

An unidentified man ran up to a group of Hasidic Jews and punched one of them in the head in Brooklyn, New York on Friday evening.

To really understand Israel and the Jewish world - subscribe to Haaretz

The victim, who like the other men he was standing with was wearing a shtreimel, a fur hat worn by some Hasidic Jewish men, fell down forward as the assailant away.

skip - Surveillance footage of a Hasidic man being attacked in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, December 1, 2018.

Surveillance footage of a Hasidic man being attacked in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, December 1, 2018. - דלג Surveillance footage of a Hasidic man being attacked in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, December 1 Yeshiva World News

At least two men chased the assailant and, according to the local NBC News affiliate, caught him, but could not find any police nearby and had to let him go. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

It is the latest in a string of attacks on visibly Jewish men in the neighborhood in recent days.

Police are not investigating the Friday night incident as a hate crime, since the man did not use any anti-Semitic slurs or racial epithets.

Local children are afraid, a Jewish man told NBC.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Last week, two Orthodox Jewish boys were attacked in Brooklyn on the same day. And earlier this month , the NYPD circulated surveillance video of a group of preteens and teens that it says has carried out a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn, including throwing a metal pipe through the window of a synagogue, pushing a 10-year-old Hasidic girl and knocking the hat off a 14-year-old Hasidic boy.

Last month, two Orthodox Jewish men were beaten in Brooklyn in two days.