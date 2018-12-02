Hasidic Man Receives Punches to the Head in Brooklyn Assault
It is the latest in a string of attacks on visibly Jewish men in the neighborhood in recent days
An unidentified man ran up to a group of Hasidic Jews and punched one of them in the head in Brooklyn, New York on Friday evening.
The victim, who like the other men he was standing with was wearing a shtreimel, a fur hat worn by some Hasidic Jewish men, fell down forward as the assailant away.
At least two men chased the assailant and, according to the local NBC News affiliate, caught him, but could not find any police nearby and had to let him go. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.
Police are not investigating the Friday night incident as a hate crime, since the man did not use any anti-Semitic slurs or racial epithets.
Local children are afraid, a Jewish man told NBC.
Last week, two Orthodox Jewish boys were attacked in Brooklyn on the same day. And earlier this month , the NYPD circulated surveillance video of a group of preteens and teens that it says has carried out a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn, including throwing a metal pipe through the window of a synagogue, pushing a 10-year-old Hasidic girl and knocking the hat off a 14-year-old Hasidic boy.
Last month, two Orthodox Jewish men were beaten in Brooklyn in two days.
