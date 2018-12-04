Giuliani Tweet Hilariously Carries anti-Trump Message
Giuliani accidentally put a hyperlink in a recent tweet, which was directed to carry an anti-Trump message
Former New York City mayor and U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was trolled on Twitter by Trump critics after accidentally putting a hyperlink in a recent tweet.
Giuliani tweeted, “Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for G-20.In July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please?”
The accidental typo created a hyperlink to a URL that was subsequently hijacked to carry an anti-Trump message. The link directs to a page with simply says, “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.”
