From London, Trump Promotes AT&T Boycott Over CNN's International News Coverage

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media as he departs for travel to Colorado from the White House in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump targeted AT&T on Monday, urging customers to drop the telecommunications company over its ownership of cable news network CNN in the latest salvo in his long-running criticism over its news coverage.

Trump, who was in London at the start of a state visit, reiterated his complaints about CNN, a Time Warner property now owned by AT&T that the president has frequently blasted for what he sees as negative coverage of him and his administration.

Representatives for AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Trump is already embroiled in a controversy over the company's acquisition of Time Warner, with the White House refusing to cooperate with House Democrats who are investigating whether the president sought to intervene in federal regulators' review of the merger.

In a pair of tweets on Monday, Trump again complained about CNN's coverage and asked "Why doesn't owner @ATT do something?"

"I believe that if people stoped [stopped] using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN," Trump wrote.