France to Return Envoy to U.S. After Tiff Over Nuclear Submarine Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron will send his ambassador back to the United States next week after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, Macron's office said.

The White House said that the ambassador will be returning to Washington "to start intensive work with senior U.S. officials."

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarine deal with Australia that prompted the Australians to scrap a previous $40 billion deal involving French-designed submarines.

On Wednesday, Macron and Biden had a phone call in which they agreed to engage in in-depth consultations to rebuild trust, Macron's office said in a statement. The United States also committed to boost its support to counter-terrorism missions led by European nations in Africa's Sahel region, Macron's office said.

Biden and Macron will be meeting in Europe in October, the White House said following the call between the two leaders.