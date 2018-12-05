Fox News' Tomi Lahren claiming immigrants carry diseases compared to Nazi propaganda

Fox News host Tomi Lahren claimed on Tuesday that the migrant caravan, that has been stopped in Mexico, is carrying diseases that could possibly enter and endanger the United States. Lahren was immediately slammed across social media for the segment and Vox’s Carlos Maza even accused her of “literally pulling from the Nazi playbook.”

“There are three confirmed cases of tuberculosis, four cases of HIV/AIDS, and four separate cases of chicken pox,” Lahren said. “People in border states like mine better pull their heads out of the sand real quick. Do you want TB, HIV/AIDS, chicken pox, or hepatitis in your communities and your children’s schools? Because I have a feeling that the warm and fuzzy spirit of compassion doesn’t treat or prevent diseases like those.”

Fear mongering about foreigners bringing in disease is literally what Nazis did. https://t.co/srPMXGqYnt — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 4, 2018

This isn’t the first time Lahren has gotten into hot water discussing the caravan. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, she said that watching tear gas being fired at the crowd, which included children, was the “highlight of her Thanksgiving.”

Anytime you hear a Fox pundit worry about immigrants bringing in disease, remember they're literally pulling from the Nazi playbook: pic.twitter.com/tA5YkS0t5v — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 4, 2018

Maza, after posting old anti-Semitic posters portraying Jews as flee and disease riddled, argued, “It is honestly shocking how much Fox News' rhetoric about immigrants mirrors Nazi propaganda:

- they're bringing disease

- they're foreign agents

- they're criminals

- they're going to take power here”

It's genocidal propaganda being delivered under the guise of a news network. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 4, 2018 Really? Ask the Tijuana Health Department. They reported it. https://t.co/MGairpsF92 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 4, 2018

The Daily Beast ran an article claiming Lahren made the claims while providing “zero evidence.” To which she responded on Twitter, “Really? Ask the Tijuana Health Department. They reported it.”

The Mexican state of Baja’s government told Politifact there are no documented cases of tuberculosis, that seven people had chicken pox, and four people had HIV/AIDS.