Fox News Host: Trump Can't Be Racist, He Dated a Black Woman - Son-in-law Is Jewish

U.S. President Donald Trump, and Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Fox News presenter Jesse Watters attempted to defend U.S. President Donald Trump against allegations of racism with a stereotype-heavy argument. Watters said, “Listen, the president has said imprecise things. He dated a black model for two years His son-in-law is Jewish.”

Watters has had awkward on-air moments before. Last April he made what appeared to be a lewd joke about Ivanka Trump during her panel appearance in Berlin. After viewing footage of Trump's Berlin event, where she praised her father, U.S. President Donald Trump, to noticeable boos from the audience, Watters commented that he "liked how she was speaking into that microphone."

After that segment, Watters later announced that he will be taking an abrupt break from his show, "The Five," to spend time with family, CNN reported.

Trump is underfire from all sides at the moment as his White House continues to lose top staff amid concerns of a trade war. Even the president of the Navajo Nation is upset over a proposal that would have renamed a Utah highway after Donald Trump.

Navajo President Russell Begaye says naming the highway that connects national parks such as Zion, Arches and Bryce Canyon after President Trump would have been like pouring salt on an open wound.

A coalition of tribes is suing over Trump’s decision to downsize Bears Ears National Monument. The tribes consider the expanse of land in southern Utah sacred.

Utah Republican state Rep. Mike Noel said late Wednesday that he was dropping his proposal because he was worn out after receiving heavy criticism about the measure.

That included pushback from state Democrats, including a suggestion to name a ramp after porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

