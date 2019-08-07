Fox News' Tucker Carlson: White Supremacy a Made-up Hoax

One of Fox News’ most-watched hosts, Tucker Carlson, claimed on Tuesday that white supremacy is “actually not a real problem in America.”

Carlson argued, “the whole thing is a lie,” and that the idea of it is a hoax created by the media and the left.

Carlson continued, “if you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably.”

“The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium,” the host concluded without citing numbers.

skip - 4

Approximately three million viewers a night. https://t.co/XgvLuSR0IU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 7, 2019

"Just like the Russia hoax, it's a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power,' he added. "That's exactly what's going on."

Carlson, who is a regular supporter and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump has himself been accused of spreading white supremacist talking points by claiming “immigrants make America poorer and dirtier” and calling for cultural preservation.

Trump is facing criticism after a white gunman apparently wrote an anti-Hispanic rant before opening fire with an AK-47-style rifle in an El Paso Walmart killing twenty two shoppers — many of them Latino. The shooter echoed Trump's language calling Hispanic Americans "invaders."

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

“I’ve lived here 50 years,” Calrson concluded. “I’ve never met anybody, not one person, who ascribes to white supremacy. I don’t know a single person who thinks that’s a good idea. They’re making this up.”