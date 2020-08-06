Four Men Arrested for Hanging ‘Hitler Was Right’ Banner on Bridge in Arizona

Four men were arrested for hanging a banner reading “Hitler Was Right” on a railroad bridge in Arizona.

The men were seen hanging the banner on the bridge on Saturday morning, the NBC affiliate KPNX 12News reported. They were caught posing and taking pictures with the sign.

The banner also included a link to a website that contained “bigoted and explicitly racist pronouncements,” according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office is not pursuing hate crime charges against the men, aged 27 to 38. They were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing since the area is marked as “no trespassing.”

Three are from Arizona and one is from Oklahoma, according to the report.

“People who don’t have a strong enough sense of history or their own identity gravitate toward hate communities that give them this little hit, a feeling they’re accepted,” Paul Rockower, the executive director of the local Jewish Community Relations Council, told 12 News. “But unfortunately this leads down a path to nowhere.”