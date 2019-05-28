Evangelical Leader Calls for Day of Prayer to Protect Trump

In this file photo taken on May 29, 2018, Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during Franklin Graham's "Decision America" California tour at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, California

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham posted to Facebook on Sunday an announcement for a Special Day of Prayer” for U.S. President Donald Trump to “protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”

Graham’s post said “250+ Christian leaders” were also calling for the day of prayer and attacked Trump’s “enemies,” who he claimed “continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency.”

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

skip - 3

“This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President,” he continued.

Franklin Graham, is the late Billy Graham’s son, and he landed in hot water in April when he wrote in a series of tweets that Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg needs to "repent" for the sin of being gay.

The religious leader was quickly called out for hypocrisy on Twitter by other users on the platform. CNN commentator Keith Boykin wrote a reply, "But grabbing women by the pussy, sleeping with a porn star while your wife is pregnant, and lying about a black man’s birth certificate is just fine in Franklin Graham’s version of Christianity."