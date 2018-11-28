CNN Live Fact-checks White House Press Briefing

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 14, 2018

CNN, in a first, fact-checked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in real time during her briefing on Tuesday.

Huckabee dismissed a recent report on climate change written by the Trump administration as "not based on facts."

“We think that this is the most extreme version and it’s not based on facts,” she said. “It’s not data driven. We’d like to see something that is more data driven. It’s based on modeling, which is extremely hard to do when you’re talking about the climate.”

Sanders claims that the climate report by the Trump administration is "not based on facts" pic.twitter.com/Ga6peti5OB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 27, 2018

During which CNN put up "fact first" graphics which added context like, “Climate change report involved 300 scientists, 12 federal agencies” and “Co-author: not paid for report.”

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin also added facts during the briefing, Sander's first in almost a month, adding information.

“Fact,” Baldwin interjected. “The report 4 years in the making involved 300 leading climate change scientists in 13 federal agencies. That is the president’s own federal government.”

