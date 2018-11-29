Clinton Slams Trump as Part of Saudi 'Cover-up' in Khashoggi Killing
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, who defeated her in 2016, for what she claimed was his role in a Saudi “cover-up” of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
“We have a president who is part of the cover-up as to what happened in that consulate or embassy when Mr. Khashoggi was murdered,” Clinton said while kicking off her speaking tour in Toronto this week.
“And we have a president and those closest to him who have their own personal commercial interests,” she added.
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Wednesday the United States has "no smoking gun" that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the killing of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month.
Asked about reports that a CIA assessment earlier this month concluded the crown prince had ordered Khashoggi's death, Mattis referred journalists back to the intelligence agency.
"We have no smoking gun the crown prince was involved, not the intelligence community or anyone else. There is no smoking gun," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon, adding that the United States still expected those responsible for the killing to be held accountable.
Reuters contributed to this point
