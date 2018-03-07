Chelsea Unleashes on 'Great Friend' Ivanka: She Is Fair Game

Chelsea Clinton says her role as first daughter was different than Ivanka's

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton told Stephen Colbert Tuesday that her friend Ivanka Trump should expect criticism given her official role in the Trump White House.

“I think anyone who works for the president should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only he or she is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day,” Clinton said on CBS's "Late Show."

“It’s clear though that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with,” continued Clinton, “I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump.”

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton, both longtime Manhattanites, knew each other before their parent's faced off in the 2016 presidential election and Ivanka called Chelsea a “great friend” in a 2016 interview.

“I mean, that we’re at a point in time where we have a president who has such a callous disregard for a thoughtful, coherent, kind of expert-advised foreign policy is something I would hope regardless of where we sit on the political spectrum, we could agree on,” said Clinton.

“I think unfortunately this administration is the collision of cruelty and incompetence,” she concluded.