Trump Not Seeking Regime Change in Iran, Says Bolton Amid Reports of Policy Divide

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks in the Cabinet Room, Washington, April 9, 2018.

The United States is not pursuing a policy of regime change in Iran, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Thursday.

During a visit to London, Bolton also told reporters the threat from Iran was not over but that the quick response and deployment from the United States had helped deter it. Bolton's comments come amid media speculation that Trump is unhappy with Bolton, who is perceived as a hawk pushing for foreign military intervention.

On Wednesday the New York Times reported that Trump joked that if United States foreign policy was decided by his national security advisor John Bolton, “We’d be in four wars by now.”

"I don't think this threat is over, but I do think you can make at least a conditional claim that the quick response and the deployment and other steps that we took did serve as a deterrent," Bolton added.

The U.S. military has sent forces, including an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that U.S. officials said was made to counter "clear indications" of threats from Iran to American forces in the region.