Bolton to Threaten Iran: Days of Impunity for Tehran and Its Enablers Are Over

The Trump administration leaked excerpts from a speech that National Security Adviser John Bolton is expected to deliver Wednesday, in which he warns Iran of "hell to pay" for any actions against the U.S. or its allies.

Bolton will say in the speech: "The days of impunity for Tehran and its enablers are over. The murderous regime and its supporters will face significant consequences if they do not change their behavior. Let my message today be clear: We are watching, and we will come after you."

The Trump administration leaked the remarks during Iranian President Hassan Rohani's remarks to the UN General Assembly.

Rohani that it is ironic that the U.S. government does not even conceal its plans for overthrowing the same government it invites to talks.

Rohani said that the Trump administration is determined to make all international forums "ineffectual" and is trying to initiate regime change in Iran, despite its denials of doing so. Rohani asked how can Iran enter into an agreement with a U.S. administration that violates the policies of its predecessor.

Rohani said U.S. policy toward Iran has been wrong from the beginning, adding that its approach of resisting the wishes of the Iranian people is doomed to fail. "No state and nation can be brought to the negotiating table by force," Rohani said.

"Every solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria must include a strategy to address the corrupt dictatorship in Iran. Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction in Syria," Trump said, adding that "they do not respect their neighbors and borders. Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond."

"The dictatorship used the funds released by the deal to finance terrorism and fund havoc and slaughter in Syria and Yemen," Trump said.

"We will deny the regime the funds it needs to advance its bloody agenda. We reimposed hard hitting sanctions that were lifted. More sanctions will follow. We are working with countries that import Iranian oil to cut their purchase substantially," he said, adding that "we cannot allow a regime that chants death to America and that threatens Israel, to possess the means to deliver a nuclear warhead to any city in the world.