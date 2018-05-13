Bill Maher on Americans Being Married to the Mob and Don 'Corleone' Trump
'Real Time' host explains why so many 'Salt of the earth' U.S. folk are supporting the 'Salt in the wound' people in the Trump administration
Bill Maher reveals his theory about why the American heartland is backing President Donald Trump in the latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”
“You didn’t like it that the country had been ‘taken over’ by liberals and feminists and elites,” he speculates to Trump voters. “You were feeling vulnerable and disrespected, so you brought in some muscle from the East Coast for protection and now you’re married to the mob – because that’s what this administration is: a protection racket. That’s what freaked out Comey about Trump,” he says, referring to the former FBI director.
Maher explains that Comey “couldn’t believe it when Trump said to him, ‘I hope you can let this go’ – like [to] the health inspector who just found a finger in the linguini. People call this presidency a reality show; it’s more like a [Martin] Scorsese movie. Everything Trump does is modelled on the mob.
“Who does Trump surround himself with? Disposable lawyers and idiot members of his own family. Who’s his worst enemy? The FBI. Where does his money come from? He’s in construction. Fuggedaboutit. He’s so much like a Don, his name is literally “Don.” What part of this isn’t mob-like? They’re using a legitimate front business – in this case the White House – to enrich the family,” he says.
Maher then explains how the likes of Steve Mnuchin, Chris Christie, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner fit into the (mob) picture, with Kushner cast as Fredo Corleono – “who they send to handle little things, like peace in the Middle East.”
The “Real Time” host then manages to work Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton into the final punch line.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now