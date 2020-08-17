Biden's Lead Over Trump Drops Sharply in Latest CNN Poll

Joe Biden’s lead over U.S. President Donlad Trump shrank to just 4 points according to a new national poll from CNN released on Sunday.

The poll shows Biden with 50 percent of the vote copmpared to Trump’s 46 percent, a major shift as the same poll from June had Biden up 14 points with Biden at 55 percent and Trump at only 41 percent.

The main source of movement in the poll came from men, who in June were split between the two candidates, but who are now supporting Trump 56 to 40 percent - a 16 point lead for the Republican president. The survey was conducted for CNN by SSRS, an independent research company between Aug. 12-15 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

The RealClearPolitics average of national polls still has Biden with a 7.5 percent lead over Trump, taking into account polls from August 3rd to the 15th.

Trump's re-election campaign will sink millions of dollars into a digital ad campaign during this week's Democratic presidential convention, a Trump campaign spokesman said on Saturday.

The Democratic National Convention begins on Monday and will conclude on Thursday with former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepting his party's nomination to take on Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the ad purchases could total more than $10 million and the expenditure will be at least in the high-seven figures. Some digital ads can include extra charges based on engagement.

The ad purchases, which were first reported by the New York Times, will include the Trump campaign taking over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting on Tuesday. The campaign will also run ads on the websites of major U.S. news outlets, Murtaugh said.

Digital ads have comprised a small share of overall advertising by the two campaigns, but the Trump campaign's purchases for next week are sizable compared with each side's recent expenditures.

On traditional media, which includes television and radio, Biden spent $14.8 million in the week of Aug. 8-14, while Trump spent $7 million, according to ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

The Democratic convention will feature an online and televised lineup of heavyweight politicians, rising stars and everyday Americans making the case for Biden.

Biden will address the country from his home state of Delaware, after the party canceled in-person convention festivities in Milwaukee over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.