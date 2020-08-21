Biden's Acceptance Speech Elicits Praise From Fox News Hosts: 'A Home Run'

Joe Biden vowed to heal a country battered by a deadly pandemic and an economic catastrophe by uniting all Americans, while warning that President Donald Trump would go on stoking hatred and fear if elected to another four-year term. Biden's speech elicited rare praise from his conservative critics, with Fox News hosts roundly praising the speech.

Chris Wallace said, "I thought it was an enormously effective speech," while former George W. Bush press secretary Dana Perino added, Biden "just hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth."

PODCAST: Inside Israel's no-change, no-cost peace deal with the UAE Credit: Haaretz

Karl Rove said "it was a very good speech" and even Laura Ingraham clarified Donald Trump Jr.'s criticism live on air, arguing, “He did beat expectations, Don.” To which a dejected Trump Jr. concluded, “I mean, people were expecting him to flub every line and have a senior moment.”

"Here and now, I give you my word: if you entrust me with the presidency, I'll draw on the best of us, not the worst," Biden began as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination for an election 75 days away.

"I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness."

The speech, the capstone of a nearly five-decade political career, was delivered inside an empty arena in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the four-day Democratic National Convention, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden speech at the Democratic Convention | Joe Biden For President 2020

The former U.S. senator and vice president described the current moment as one of historical import, amid a health crisis over the coronavirus, a recession, a national reckoning on race and a battle over the environment.

He promised to represent all Americans and to work "just as hard" for those who do not support him, drawing an implicit contrast with the Republican Trump, who has shown little inclination to appeal beyond his base of voters.

Biden also offered a withering assessment of his opponent's response to the pandemic.

"Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to the nation: he has failed to protect us," Biden said.

Several Democrats who challenged Biden for the nomination – U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker; former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang – praised Biden's empathy and leadership in a taped conversation.

Another former rival, billionaire and former Republican Michael Bloomberg, said Trump had failed both as a businessman and as a president.

"I'm not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he's a bad guy. I'm urging you to vote against him because he's done a bad job," said Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City.

"And let me tell you a little secret. Donald Trump's economic plan was to give a huge tax cut to guys like me, who didn't need it. And then lie about it to everyone else," he said

As they have throughout the week, Democrats emphasized the importance of voting amid the pandemic and warned against efforts to suppress the vote. Trump's repeated, unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, coupled with cuts to the U.S. Postal Service, have fueled fears that some voters may be disenfranchised.

"Voting is the oxygen of our democracy," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said via video.

The program offered some light-hearted moments from its moderator, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who portrayed a U.S. vice president in the comedy television show "Veep," and took some digs at both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

"When Donald Trump spoke at his inauguration about 'American carnage,' I assumed that was something he was against, not a campaign promise," she said.

Biden, 77, heads into the general election campaign leading in opinion polls over Trump, 74, who will accept the Republican nomination for a second White House term at his own convention next week.