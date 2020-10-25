Baron Cohen Responds to Giuliani as Trump Calls Him a 'Creep'

U.S. President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the “Borat” films, is “a creep.”

Baron Cohen’s new movie, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” shows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

Baron Cohen joined "Good Morning America" to promote the movie on Friday and addressed "that" scene.

The scene in Baron Cohen’s new movie shows Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants after the woman helps him remove recording equipment. Giuliani called the scene “a hit job” and said he realized he was being set up.

The comedian urged people to see it for themselves and decided whether or not Giuliani's strong denial that anything inappropriate happened is true or not.

Baron Cohen added that to him it is "pretty clear" what happened, saying, "I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms."

Baron Cohen concluded, "It is what it is. He did what he did."

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he didn’t know what happened with Giuliani.

“But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,” Trump said of Baron Cohen. “And I was the only one that said, ‘No way. This guy is a phony guy.’”

“I don’t find him funny,” Trump said, adding, “To me, he’s a creep.”

Trump appeared briefly on HBO’s “Da Ali G Show” in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen’s Ali G character after just a minute.