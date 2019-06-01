Shooter Kills at Least 11 People in Virginia Municipal Center, Police Say

A disgruntled city employee opened fire at the municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday, killing 11 people and wounding at least six others before he was killed himself, the city's police chief said.

Chief James Cervera said the precise circumstances of the shooting in the coastal resort city remained under investigation. He gave few details of what was known, but said a police officer was among those who were struck by gunfire but survived.

Cervera said the suspect was a longtime current municipal employee, and described him as "disgruntled." It was not made immediately clear whether the gunman took his own life or was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

The shooting unfolded, according to Cervera, shortly after 4 p.m. local time at Building No. 2 of the municipal center complex, a facility which houses the city's public works and utilities next door to City Hall.

Virginia Beach, which sits on the Atlantic coast at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, is the state's most populous city with roughly 450,000 year-round residents.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer said at a news conference with the police chief. "The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors, colleagues."

Six patients from the scene were sent to hospitals in the region, according to a spokesman for the Sentara Healthcare system that runs the facilities. Their conditions were not given.

A public works employee told a local NBC television news affiliate that employees were at their desks when gunshots rang out, and recounted seeing a badly injured woman in a stairwell, WAVY-TV reported on its website.

The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reported, citing a police officer that a shooter had been inside the "operations building" situated next door to City Hall.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said on Twitter his team was "actively monitoring the situation in Virginia Beach," and he too urged the public to keep its distance from the area and "follow all instructions from law enforcement."

City Councilwoman Barbara Henley told the Virginian-Pilot she had just pulled up to the City Hall building when she noticed municipal employees standing outside using their cell phones, and someone told her there was a shooting and she should leave.

Henley had gotten back in her car when she heard a male voice shout, "Get down," as bystanders scattered, she told the newspaper. "I was scared to death."