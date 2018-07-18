Asked if Russia Still Targeting U.S., Trump Says 'No'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not believe Russia is still targeting the United States, contradicting U.S. intelligence assessments

U.S. President Donald Trump listening during a meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House.
Evan Vucci/AP

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not believe Russia is still targeting the United States, contradicting U.S. intelligence assessments that Moscow was continuing to meddle in American elections.

Trump on Tuesday tried to walk back comments that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin over American intelligence chiefs on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Asked on Wednesday if Russia was still targeting the United States, Trump said, "No."

