Podcast: A Palestinian Publisher Who Refuses to Give Up Hope

The U.S. president's 'deal of the century' has been shelved and Trump and Netanyahu are singing from the same hymn sheet on the Khashoggi murder. But that doesn't mean all is rosy in Netanyahu's world. PLUS: "This Week in Palestine" publisher on remaining optimistic despite it all.

comments Print Subscribe now
Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and Mohammed bin Salman.
REUTERS/Christian Hartmann, Menahem KAHANA / AFP, REUTERS

In this week's episode of Haaretz Weekly, Simon Spungin hosts Haaretz senior columnist Chemi Shalev and Haaretz.com's opinions editor Esther Solomon to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century," Airbnb's decision to stop listing rental properties in the Israeli West Bank settlements and anti-Semitism – real and imagined.

LISTEN: Are Netanyahu and Trump on collision course?Haaretz

In Part 2 of the show, Sani Meo – publisher of "This Week in Palestine" – talks about publishing a cultural magazine under the yoke of occupation and has some tips for tourists planning on visiting the region over the holiday period.

Follow Haaretz Weekly on iTunesSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1