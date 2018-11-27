Podcast: A Palestinian Publisher Who Refuses to Give Up Hope
The U.S. president's 'deal of the century' has been shelved and Trump and Netanyahu are singing from the same hymn sheet on the Khashoggi murder. But that doesn't mean all is rosy in Netanyahu's world. PLUS: "This Week in Palestine" publisher on remaining optimistic despite it all.
In this week's episode of Haaretz Weekly, Simon Spungin hosts Haaretz senior columnist Chemi Shalev and Haaretz.com's opinions editor Esther Solomon to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century," Airbnb's decision to stop listing rental properties in the Israeli West Bank settlements and anti-Semitism – real and imagined.
In Part 2 of the show, Sani Meo – publisher of "This Week in Palestine" – talks about publishing a cultural magazine under the yoke of occupation and has some tips for tourists planning on visiting the region over the holiday period.
