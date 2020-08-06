Anti-Trump Group Targets 'Secretary of Failure' Jared Kushner in Latest Ad

Anti-Trump Republican group, The Lincoln Project, is out with a new ad targeting U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner - or as they are calling him the “secretary of failure.”

“This pampered princeling has never met a problem he couldn’t f--- up,” the narrator states.

“If you've ever wondered if this president took COVID-19 seriously, look no further than who he put in charge of protecting America's health,” the narrator jests. “Jared Kushner, Trump's secretary of failure.”

The ad released Wednesday focuses on Kushner's role in the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t mention his other initiatives - like bringing peace to the Middle East.

Secretary Of Failure

The Lincoln Project ads have attacked Trump over his response to economic and health crises and racial tensions, targeting wavering Trump voters and independents.

Besides The Lincoln Project, several Republican-backed groups have been formed in recent months to support Biden including 43 Alumni for Biden, a super PAC involving hundreds of officials who served in Republican President George W. Bush's administration, and a coalition of former Republican national security officials.

Critics are skeptical of these group’s influence, noting that Trump is vastly outraising and outspending the Never Trump groups and still enjoys nearly 90% support among Republicans. Trump's campaign and closely allied groups pulled in $165 million during the typically sluggish political fundraising month of July, compared to the $20 million that The Lincoln Project has raised since its formation in December.

Yet in a close election, even peeling away a sliver of wavering Republicans and some independents could make a difference, analysts said.