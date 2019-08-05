Anti-Semitic Graffiti Scrawled on Minneapolis School

Anti-Semitic graffiti was painted on the door of a school in Minneapolis, the 17th incident reported by the Jewish community so far this year.

The graffiti discovered on Thursday at the Lake Harriet Upper School in Minneapolis included a swastika and the words “Kikes must die!”

Anti-Semitic graffiti painted on door of Minneapolis school: In response, local kids create chalk street art promoting love and acceptance https://t.co/wMZrxD2tkx TimesofIsrael pic.twitter.com/s1GpRg14zA — Jewish Community (@JComm_BlogFeeds) August 4, 2019

The graffiti was painted over on Thursday afternoon, according to local reports.

On Friday, students of the school created chalk street art to spread messages of love and acceptance. The artwork included Stars of David and messages such as “I belong, you belong, we all belong” and “Love all!” A second “Chalk the Walk: Love Lives Here” was scheduled for Sunday.

Shabbat shalom to all who will gather with their families and loved ones tonight. We hope our entire community has a peaceful and restorative weekend. pic.twitter.com/43ZdVQVvKs — Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) August 2, 2019 Minneapolis school's tweet

Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, said that it is the 17th anti-Semitic incident reported to the JCRC in 2019.

“Perpetrators of these types of incidents are intent on spreading a message of hate and challenging the openness and respectful atmosphere of our community. Collectively, we must reject these chilling acts and the hate they represent,” Hunegs said in a statement.

He said the council has been in close contact with the school principal and law enforcement officials and that “We appreciate their swift response to this disturbing incident.”

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff said in a statement: In the strongest terms, Minneapolis Public Schools condemns the anti-Semitic graffiti at Lake Harriet Upper school. Our schools should be safe, respectful and welcoming places for all of our students, families and community members. And we stand united against hatred in all its forms.”