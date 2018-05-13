Amy Schumer's 'Sex and the City' meets 'the Handmaid's Tale' on 'SNL'

Amy Schumer hosted "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend and added her own twist to both Mother's Day and the Hulu television series, "The Handmaid's Tale."

The episode opened with cast members bringing their mothers on-screen for some touching moments. Chris Redd’s mom said, “I don’t understand why everyone focuses on Trump when you should be focusing on Jesus.”

Live from New York, it’s the moms! #SNL pic.twitter.com/eH6xDu5IaG — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018

Redd responded, “Well, Jesus isn’t President ma.” “And, that’s the problem,” responded, Redd's mother.

Schumer got in on the celebration playing "Mother Knows Best" game show host, Shelly McCalaster.

You could say that John Christopher and his mother are close. #SNL pic.twitter.com/dPnb9nyBvy — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018

Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant joined her at a brunch table with a hearty, traditional “Under his eye” greeting, to which Schumer responded, “What about under my eye? Look at these bags!”

The trio had a strong laugh over the fact that after being fully "Trump-atized" it didn’t matter what their faces looked like “as long as we’re fertile.”

Coming up this season on Handmaids in the City... #SNL pic.twitter.com/dTqlMEQ7yp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018

Ofwarren (Kate McKinnon) joined them to make a complete foursome, with one of her eyes sewn shut. “This is what I get for reading a newspaper,” she said.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll say, ‘Oh this so could be me and my friends you know, with the way things are going,” the voiceover promo said.

.@amyschumer has been a bridesmaid in six Long Island weddings. #SNL pic.twitter.com/6LQW2xzDMy — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018