GOP Congressman Says Armed Jews Could Have Survived Holocaust. Twitter Erupts

Alaska Congressman Don Young, center, with President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, December 17, 2018.

Comments by National Rifle Association board member and Alaska congressman Don Young about whether arming the Jews might have saved them during the Holocaust have sparked outrage online.

Speaking at a town hall in Juneau, Alaska, last Thursday, Young was asked what municipalities can do to stop massacres in American high schools.

After saying he believed teachers should be armed, Young then asked the small assembled audience: "How many millions of people were shot and killed because they were unarmed? Fifty million in Russia. How many Jews were put into the ovens because they were unarmed?"

His comments echoed those of fellow Republican Ben Carson in October 2015. The then-presidential candidate wrote in his book "A Perfect Union" that Nazi gun control was one of the reasons for the Holocaust. He doubled down on that by telling CNN's Wolf Blitzer he thought the "likelihood of Hitler being able to accomplish his goals would have been greatly diminished if the people had been armed."

Young's comments were recorded by Dimitri Shein, an Anchorage Democrat running for Young's seat – and for once Twitter seemed pretty united in its condemnation of the congressman's comments.

Standard comments included "I guess he never heard about the Warsaw Gheto unprising" and "So now we're blaming the Jewish people for their own holocaust? Please tell me this is rock bottom."

One incredulous tweeter noted, "Let's see My elderly great grandmother with a handgun (in theory) against Gestapo storm troopers." Another wrote, "What a wonderful analogy. Might as well argue that Japanese civilians should have had atomic weapons."

“How many Jews were put in the ovens because they were unarmed?” - @DonYoungAK when asked about gun control at recent event #AKAL https://t.co/MpJI0P2xAZ — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) February 28, 2018

Too many things that pass for mainstream conservative these days are just batshit crazy. — Rodney D Barnes (@RodneyDBarnes63) February 28, 2018

What a wonderful analogy. Might as well argue that Japanese civilians should have had atomic weapons. — Ted (@ted_rood) February 28, 2018

Let’s see My elderly great grandmother with a handgun (in theory) against Gestapo storm troopers. — Carol Z (@buttercup10024) February 28, 2018

Think about what u are saying! The German army that destroyed Europe would not be stopped by civilians with guns. Armies w/guns barely did — Publius (@PubliusPost64) February 28, 2018

...so now we’re blaming the Jewish people for their own holocaust? Please tell me this is rock bottom. — Greg S. (@Gsanta1) February 28, 2018

*picks up cellphone* Hello? Yeah, hi guys, I’m done with this planet. No, really, you won’t believe what one of them said now. Can you come pick me up? *goes outside to wait for the aliens*. — Kathryn Haynes (@gabrielsangel44) February 28, 2018

I guess he never heard about the Warsaw Ghetto uprising. — (((Suzyzus))) (@suzyzus_gw) February 28, 2018

Disgustingly dangerous ignorance.



This is not a human being.



How can you use genocide as part of your petty argument?



I cannot understand how people can be so lacking in morals, or any kind of humanity, to be so flippant about peoples lives and their murder. — Elizabeth Connor (@bethanyejc) February 28, 2018

David Nir, the political director of Daily Kos, blasted Young for his comments, writing: "Fuck you, motherfucker. My father, from the time he was an 11-year-old boy, was hunted as human prey for four years. You think a gun would have made a difference? Seriously, fuck you."

Fuck you, motherfucker. My father, from the time he was an 11-year-old boy, was hunted as human prey for four years. You think a gun would have made a difference? Seriously, fuck you. https://t.co/sl63IlZXpA — David Nir (@DavidNir) February 28, 2018

Want to make sure @repdonyoung loses this fall, as he so richly deserves to? Donate to ActBlue's fund for #AKAL—all money raised will go to the Democratic nominee: https://t.co/znuZ49wxQn — David Nir (@DavidNir) February 28, 2018

Tweeters rallied in support of Nir, with one typical response being: "Agreed, FU! This is so vile, so enraging. I weep for anyone Jewish to have to endure this still, in 2018!!"

I am so very sorry. I am speechless. Truly, my family’s heart, prayers, votes and donations are dedicated to eliminating hate and ignorance like this. It is beyond cruel. May the memory of all your murdered family members be for a blessing always. May they Rest In Peace. — GMJ (@Jgoodmamajama) February 28, 2018

Exactly. They tried to fight back anyway. They fought for their lives in the Warsaw Uprising and other uprisings but in the long run it just wasn't enough. Acting as if they had guns would've changed anything is an insult to their efforts and their lives. — Mark (@Mark55____) February 28, 2018

Agreed, FU! This is so vile, so enraging. I weep for anyone Jewish to have to endure this still, in 2018!! — Phyllis (@phyllissharp54) February 28, 2018

That guy’s tweet is basically an NRA equivalent of a Holocaust joke. Wtf — Dremix House (@DremixTheRogue) February 28, 2018

The Nazis relaxed gun control laws when they came to power for all but Jews, This allowed the greater populace to participate in the persecution and slaughter. This is not too different from mass incarceration policies for blacks making legal access more difficult Evil b Evil — StupidCupid (@dontell51) February 28, 2018

This argument is not only offensive (cuz it presupposes that the Holocaust was partly the victims' fault), but nonsensical. The Nazis were the pre-eminent military machine of their time. They defeated standing armies. They were only going to be stopped by a more powerful army. — Paul Wu (@PaulHanWuster) February 28, 2018

The Anti-Defamation League has repeatedly called the idea that Hitler’s gun-control policy contributed to the Holocaust "historically inaccurate."

Responding to Carson's comments in 2015, it stated: "The small number of personal firearms available to Germany’s Jews in 1938 could in no way have stopped the totalitarian power of the Nazi German state."