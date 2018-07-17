'Beyond Treasonable Doubt': After Trump-Putin Meeting, Kimmel Is Convinced 'Pee Tape' Exists

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018.

Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel ripped into what was undoubtably the “strangest of all 542 bizarre days of Donald Trump’s reign of error” on Monday night. After U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference earlier in the day, Kimmel had one big take away: "The pee pee tape is real."

“The president of the United States today publicly sided with Russia over our own FBI on the subject of cyberattacks on our election campaign,” Kimmel said after Trump met “his KGBFF,” Putin.

“Is it possible that Vladimir Putin brought a hypnotist to that meeting instead of a translator?” Kimmel asked, trying to explain what happened.

“Well, I guess that settles it,” Kimmel said, joking. “If you’re wondering whether or not Vladimir Putin has an incriminating video of Donald Trump, we now know beyond a treasonable doubt that he does. We haven’t seen an American so owned by a Russian since 'Rocky IV.'”

Kimmel ended by saying Monday’s Helsinki summit was a “total win for Putin and a shameful day for America.”

