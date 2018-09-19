Active Shooter Situation Reported in Wisconsin Suburb

Emergency personnel arrive at the scene where a shooting was reported at a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin, a suburb of Madison, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a commercial building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The Dane County dispatch center said shots were fired Wednesday morning at a building that houses Esker Software and WTS Paradigm in Middleton. Police and multiple ambulances have responded.

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer confirmed there was an "active shooter situation" and said her office is assisting Middleton police. She provided no additional information.

Judy Lahmers, a business analyst at WTS Paradigm, said she was working at her desk when she heard shots at about 10 a.m. She said it sounded "like somebody was dropping boards on the ground, really loud."

Lahmers said she ran out of the building and hid behind a car. She said the building's glass entrance door shattered.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

"I'm not looking back, I'm running as fast as I can. You just wonder, 'Do you hide or do you run?'" she said.

She said she knew that one co-worker had been grazed by a shot but was OK. She didn't have any other information. She said the shooting was "totally unexpected. We're all software people. We have a good group."

The State Journal newspaper reports that one woman was taken out of the building screaming, saying it was "a devastating loss" and being held up by another person.

The shopping center next to the building, Greenway Station, was locked down at the direction of police, according to the center's general manager Corey Kautzky. There are 34 stores and restaurants in the center that were temporarily closed, Kautzky said.