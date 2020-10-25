The Last Stretch of the 2020 Election and the Future of U.S.-Israel Relations

With only a week to go until November 3, the eyes of the world are fixed on America as it prepares to elect its next president. At the same time, COVID-19 cases are reaching all-time highs, and Israel is signing new diplomatic accords with neighboring countries in the Middle East.

***Click here to set a calendar reminder***

On Wednesday, October 28, at 9 P.M. Israel time, 3 P.M. EDT, Haaretz will host a special Zoom briefing on the stakes of the 2020 election for Israel and the region. Senior columnist Chemi Shalev and senior correspondent Allison Kaplan Sommer will discuss the state of the election, with Chemi providing analysis of how the election is viewed from Tel Aviv and Allison joining live from Maine, where she is reporting on the state's crucial Senate race.

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a leading expert on U.S. policy in the Middle East, will join the discussion and speak about how a second Trump term, or a Biden victory, will impact Israel, Iran and the Arab world.

***Click here to set a calendar reminder***

The conversation will be moderated by Amir Tibon and will include questions from the viewers. Join us on Wednesday, October 28, 9 P.M. Israel time, 3 P.M. EDT, at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89325815431