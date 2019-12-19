Trump, Israel and the Middle East: Mayhem, betrayal and 'America First'

Trump, Israel and the Middle East: Mayhem, betrayal and 'America First'

Allies, officials and now the Congress have sounded the alarm about the U.S. president's foreign policy. From Syria to Iran, Haaretz takes a deep dive into the impact of three years of Trumpism in the Mideast. Click on 'hotspots' and 'administration' for the complete breakdown

$creditText

+
להרחבה

Allies, officials and now the Congress have sounded the alarm about the U.S. president's foreign policy. From Syria to Iran, Haaretz takes a deep dive into the impact of three years of Trumpism in the Mideast. Click on 'hotspots' and 'administration' for the complete breakdown

Alexander Griffing , Esther Solomon
שתפו בפייסבוק

Making sense of it all:

Amos Harel

How Iran broke the Trump-Netanyahu bromance

Amos Harel
Anshel Pfeffer

Trump's Mideast retreat: Can Israel survive?

Anshel Pfeffer
Benjamin Parker

Israelis love Trump: They should be far more skeptical

Benjamin Parker
Susie Gelman

Trump's 'gifts' to Israel: Working out their true cost

Susie Gelman
Chuck Freilich

U.S.-Israel defense treaty: Why we need it, now

Chuck Freilich

Graphic design by Aron Ehrlich and Ofir Hovav