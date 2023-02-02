'Real Danger': How Leading U.S. Jews View Netanyahu's Assault on Israel's Judiciary

WASHINGTON – Leading American Jews are warning of the dramatic effect the Netanyahu government’s moves to weaken Israel’s judicial system may have on their connection to the Jewish state, as well as their ability to defend it in the United States.

The extent to which the new government’s plans are alarming key religious, political and communal Jewish figureheads cannot be overstated.

“If Iron Dome protects Israelis from incoming missiles, the Supreme Court must continue to protect Israelis from human and civil rights abuses. To me, that raises the existential level of it,” says Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism (the congregational arm of the Reform movement in North America).

The plan being promoted by Netanyahu’s justice minister, Yariv Levin, will significantly weaken the ability of Israel’s top court to conduct judicial review, and will give the smallest possible parliamentary majority the ability to overrule Supreme Court and High Court of Justice decisions.

“These are such fundamental dangers,” says Jacobs, whose organization represents an estimated 1.5 million Reform Jews in nearly 900 synagogues across North America. “The impact will be immediate and it will be extensive.”

Ann Lewis previously served as communications director in the Clinton administration and advised Hillary Clinton for nearly two decades. She now co-chairs Democratic Majority for Israel, an organization founded to shore up Democratic Party support for Israel amid growing criticism from the left.

“I think of what a friend recently told me: ‘Our work just became harder and more important,’” Lewis says about not only the judicial overhaul but the new far-right government at large.

Douglas Bloomfield spent nine years as AIPAC’s legislative director and chief lobbyist, and compares the threats to Israeli democracy to the existential threat facing American democracy at home.

“I see a parallel between this and what happened here in the past two years – the question of democracy and the two parties [Democrats and Republicans] moving in different directions on the question,” he says. “Israel is going through the same thing. There’s this movement on the right willing to sacrifice democracy in favor of power.”

Lewis, meanwhile, notes that “judicial review has become the first example of the post-election government. Much of the concern on this is that it’s the symbol of change that might be expected but much to be feared.”

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking during a ceremony at Haifa Port on Tuesday, Credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

Growing distress

Jacobs describes himself as a staunch supporter of Israel as a liberal and progressive, but acknowledges that the actions of the Netanyahu coalition “will make all of our lives challenging. There are so many things that this new government has proposed that really seem to push us away.”

He notes that there is already growing distress in the most mainstream, pro-Israel elements of the U.S. Jewish community. Jacobs highlights the public letter published two weeks ago by the head of the UJA-Federation of New York, Eric Goldstein, against the judicial overhaul: “The current proposed legislation raises dramatic concerns,” Goldstein wrote. “It eviscerates the role of the judiciary by allowing Supreme Court decisions to be struck down by the barest majority of the Knesset – undermining the very foundations of Israel’s democracy and subjecting all minority groups to the tyranny of the majority.”

He pleaded with Netanyahu to stay true to past comments he had made in favor of a strong, independent judicial system – before his ongoing criminal trial apparently caused him to adopt a more combative approach on the subject.

JTA reported that Goldstein was “careful to note his pro-Israel bona fides, noting that two of his four children immigrated to Israel and now live in Tel Aviv, including one serving in the Israeli military.”

Goldstein is not alone in speaking out against Netanyahu’s flagship policy. The Jewish Democratic Council of America recently issued a rare unqualified statement warning about the new coalition and its efforts to overhaul the judiciary. And even a longtime Netanyahu ally, Alan Dershowitz, elaborated on his concerns on a recent Haaretz podcast, joining pro-Israel legal experts and members of Congress who have also issued dire warnings.

'Bibi was right before. He's wrong now': Why Alan Dershowitz fears Netanyahu's judicial overhaul Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

“The bundle of things that are affected by the changes is enormous and profound,” Jacobs says. “That’s the intensity of how not just liberals are responding, but people across the spectrum who both love and support Israel as I do, and as our movement does.

“If all these things that are proposed come to be, it would be enormously harmful to the deep relationship of world Jewry to Israel – but also the whole Western democratic world, which has these very deep bonds. You can’t underscore the stakes of this moment,” Jacobs warns.

Bloomfield, meanwhile, is concerned that much of the U.S. Jewish establishment is operating in a familiar place of reacting rather than acting.

“For American Jews, I don’t see an open break. I see something perhaps worse: indifference. We’re getting to the point where they see an Israel that is not the one they grew up with,” he says.

“My parents’ generation lived through the Holocaust. Mine was the 1967 generation of the muscular Jew [after Israel’s crushing victory in the Six-Day War]. My grandchildren see a swaggering, nuclear, abusive, arrogant Israel. It does not engender a great deal of love and loyalty,” Bloomfield says. “That’s the greatest risk of all that Israel faces: people just aren’t going to care.”

Fracturing global unity

Despite the warnings, there is a growing trend among Netanyahu’s die-hard supporters to legitimize the so-called reforms by arguing that they are in fact bringing more checks and balances to the Israeli political system.

For Bloomfield, this is part and parcel with Israel’s ongoing political evolution. “The overriding problem here is that Israel is apparently moving demographically to the right. Bibi [Netanyahu] will pay any price to stay out of jail and keep the power and keep those cigars coming,” he charges, referring to one of the corruption cases against the prime minister, where he is alleged to have received expensive cigars and pink champagne in exchange for political favors to billionaires. “It makes him look enormously weak.”

Bloomfield also thinks the Biden administration shouldn’t be sitting on the sidelines. “[Joe] Biden should tell Bibi to stay home. There’s talk that maybe [Antony] Blinken gave him an invitation to Washington this week,” while the U.S. secretary of state was visiting Israel and meeting with Netanyahu. “Given his past record, it’d be a good idea for him to stay home. He’s got a criminal trial – take care of that. And if he leaves town too long, there’s no telling what Smotrich and Ben-Gvir will do,” he adds, referring to extremist ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Open gallery view US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday. Credit: DEBBIE HILL - AFP

Bloomfield rejects the premise that it would be meddling if the Biden administration told Netanyahu to stay away from Washington. “That book was written by Bibi! He has a patent on the practice. He’s the last one in the world to complain but the first one to scream,” he says.

In the meantime, Jacobs and his organization are all-hands-on-deck, both within the United States and Israel, to fight back against the judicial overhaul plans, as well as against those extremist lawmakers who caused such concern in the first place.

“We’re deeply involved and have allies across the religious and political spectrum,” Jacobs says. “There’s a sense of mutual solidarity and responsibility among those who understand that Israel was never meant to be a halakhic state [i.e., following Jewish religious law]. It was founded as the state of the Jewish people,” he says.

“Global Jewry is one people and we all hold a special bond. So many of these changes are meant to fragment that sense of global unity,” he continues. “There are other issues we’re very concerned about, but this is the thing that holds all the values that we care about together. When that is weakened, the very foundations of the state are weakened.”