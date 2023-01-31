U.S. Opposes Settlement Expansion, Annexation, Blinken Says in Jerusalem

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States opposes any moves that run counter to efforts for a two-state solution, including settlement expansion, moves towards annexation, demolitions and evictions, and changes to the status quo at holy sites, in a press conference summing up his two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday.

"We support measures that promote peace and that expand the horizon of hope," Blinken said, adding that the Biden administration was consistent in its statement that "no side will take unilateral steps."

"All sides must take steps to prevent further escalation and restore calm," he said, noting that the U.S. pledged 50 million dollars in new funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), bringing the two-year total to nearly $940m.

Blinken said he had discussed "constructive ideas and practical steps" during his meetings with officials in Egypt, Israel and the West Bank, and added that he asked senior members of his team to "stay on in the region and continue discussions on how these steps might actually be advanced."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Invoking Russia's war in Ukraine, Blinken said "Tehran's deepening ties with Moscow and the sophisticated weaponry that they're exchanging to enable one another's aggression are among the many reasons that we raised with Israel the importance of providing support for all of Ukraine's needs: humanitarian, economic and security."

Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, where the two discussed surging violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, with Abbas laying the blame on Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday.

In a statment, Abbas called for the "cessation of Israeli aggression and the implementation of signed agreements," and reiterated his prevailing demand for an end to Israel's occupation.

Abbas also condemned Israel's "policy of unilateral measures" listing settlement construction, annexation, daily West Bank raids and home demolitions.

"We are ready to act with the U.S. administration and the international community to return to political dialogue aimed at ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, and with East Jerusalem as its capital," Abbas said in a statement.