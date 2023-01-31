Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

U.S. Opposes Settlement Expansion, Annexation, Blinken Says in Jerusalem

'All sides must take steps to prevent further escalation,' says Secretary of State Blinken, adding that members of his team will stay on in the region to promote 'practical steps' toward peace

Ben Samuels
Jack Khoury
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday.Credit: Emil Salman
Ben Samuels
Jack Khoury
Jonathan Lis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States opposes any moves that run counter to efforts for a two-state solution, including settlement expansion, moves towards annexation, demolitions and evictions, and changes to the status quo at holy sites, in a press conference summing up his two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday.

"We support measures that promote peace and that expand the horizon of hope," Blinken said, adding that the Biden administration was consistent in its statement that "no side will take unilateral steps."

"All sides must take steps to prevent further escalation and restore calm," he said, noting that the U.S. pledged 50 million dollars in new funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), bringing the two-year total to nearly $940m.

Blinken said he had discussed "constructive ideas and practical steps" during his meetings with officials in Egypt, Israel and the West Bank, and added that he asked senior members of his team to "stay on in the region and continue discussions on how these steps might actually be advanced."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday.Credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT - AFP

Invoking Russia's war in Ukraine, Blinken said "Tehran's deepening ties with Moscow and the sophisticated weaponry that they're exchanging to enable one another's aggression are among the many reasons that we raised with Israel the importance of providing support for all of Ukraine's needs: humanitarian, economic and security."

Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, where the two discussed surging violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, with Abbas laying the blame on Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday.Credit: Majdi Mohammed / AP

In a statment, Abbas called for the "cessation of Israeli aggression and the implementation of signed agreements," and reiterated his prevailing demand for an end to Israel's occupation.

Abbas also condemned Israel's "policy of unilateral measures" listing settlement construction, annexation, daily West Bank raids and home demolitions.

"We are ready to act with the U.S. administration and the international community to return to political dialogue aimed at ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, and with East Jerusalem as its capital," Abbas said in a statement.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile