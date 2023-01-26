Bipartisan U.S. Senators Seek to Honor Diplomats Who Saved Jews During Holocaust

WASHINGTON - A new bipartisan Senate bill introduced ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day seeks to honor 60 World War II-era diplomats from the U.S. and around the world who worked to save Jews fleeing Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

The "Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust Congressional Gold Medal Act," led by Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, would posthumously grant the diplomats with a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can grant an individual.

Some of the actions undertaken by the diplomats include issuing passports and travel visas, as well as setting up safe houses and getaways to hide Jews from Nazi authorities — often risking their careers and own personal safety, as well as the safety of their families.

“These diplomats from over 20 nations risked everything to help Jews escape Nazi-occupied Europe,” said Kaine. “The world will forever grapple with the dark questions of the Holocaust – how did so many participate in it, how did so many turn a blind eye to it, how can we be vigilant in never letting it happen again."

"Today, ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us also shine history’s spotlight on these unsung heroes who did not turn a blind eye and who used every means at their disposal to save lives. Let us honor and learn from these diplomats’ heroic actions under extremely difficult circumstances,” added the Virginia senator, who was Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election.

Hagerty, the Nebraska senator who formerly served as U.S. ambassador to Japan, noted that “these 60 diplomats were beacons of light during a time of unimaginable darkness in the world, and by their individual acts of hope and bravery, saved the lives of so many. The diplomats of today and future generations—and everyone else who hears their stories—can look to these men and women of courage and be inspired by their lives of heroism and sacrifice.”

The most recent Congressional Gold Medal was awarded last week to Benjamin Ferencz, the last living Nuremberg prosecutor, following other Holocaust-adjacent figures to receive the prestigious congressional honor. Elie Wiesel received the medal in 1984 for his work in documenting and preserving the memory of the Holocaust, and Raoul Wallenberg was posthumously granted the medal in 2012 for his work saving thousands of Jews during the Holocaust.