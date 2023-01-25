Biden’s Pick for Human Rights Post Withdraws After GOP Block Over Israel Tweets

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration’s pick for a key State Department human rights position has withdrawn her nomination, nearly two years after Senate Republicans blocked her selection over her alleged stance on Israel.

Sarah Margon’s withdrawal seemingly marks the end of a saga that prevented the administration from filling a key post dedicated to overseeing one of its top foreign policy priorities. It is also a significant Republican victory at derailing a Biden nominee on partisan grounds.

“At present, I don’t see a path forward for confirmation, and after one and a half years it’s time to move on,” Margon, who is Jewish, said in a statement first reported Tuesday by Politico. “I will continue to work on democracy and human rights, and am grateful to President [Joe] Biden and Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken for their confidence in me and the honor of a nomination.”

In April 2021, Biden nominated the former Washington director for the Human Rights Watch organization and foreign policy director at the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations to serve as assistant secretary for democracy, human rights and labor.

Republicans objected to Margon’s previous tweets on Israel, accusing her of demonstrating anti-Israel bias. In November 2018, she supported Airbnb’s decision to stop listing rentals in West Bank settlements: “Thanks Airbnb for showing some good leadership here. Other companies should follow suit,” she tweeted, before the company later reversed course.

She also drew scrutiny for retweeting a July 2020 New York Times op-ed where Jewish writer Peter Beinart disavowed his belief in a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sen. Jim Risch, the ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, accused Margon of supporting the BDS movement (which calls for boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel). This led to a particularly heated confirmation hearing in September 2021.

“Senator, I am not and have never been a supporter of the BDS movement. I oppose it,” Margon said.

“With all due respect, ma’am, I don’t believe it. Saying it over and over again just doesn’t square with your actions,” the Idaho senator responded.

Margon added that she supports a two-state solution, believes Israel has the right to defend itself and does not believe it was committing war crimes when responding to attacks from Palestinian territory.

Since the hearing, her nomination had remained stuck in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The Biden administration continued to back her appointment, despite Risch’s commitment to opposing her nomination.

The Republican Jewish Coalition called Margon “an anti-Israel activist whose work makes a mockery of the concept of ‘human rights.’ Her nomination will be resolutely opposed by Republicans and the Jewish community, who value the Jewish state and our strategic alliance with her.”

They took particular issue with her past employment at Human Rights Watch, which in April 2021 issued a landmark report accusing Israel of maintaining apartheid conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Despite the steadfast GOP opposition Margon sought to find bipartisan support in recent months – including from Republican foreign policy mainstay Elliott Abrams.

“I’ve had some good and some very bad experiences with Human Rights Watch, but only good experiences with Sarah Margon,” Abrams told JTA last year.

“The obsession with Israel that led their co-founder, the late Robert Bernstein, to leave their board still clearly exists. But that record never included the directors of the Washington office – not Sarah Margon nor her predecessor, Tom Malinowski, who is now a congressman,” Abrams said.

Dozens of bipartisan former government officials, including several Jewish leaders, wrote Risch and Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez, the pro-Israel chair of the committee who backed her nomination but did not bring up her nomination for a vote (likely due to committee norms of comity), urging them to support the pick.

“We lament the attacks questioning Ms. Margon’s position on and support of Israel and the U.S.-Israel relationship, and fundamentally reject these claims,” they wrote.

Margon is one of three Jewish women whose nominations were stalled by Republicans on the committee due to previous comments that they found objectionable. Biden’s antisemitism envoy, Deborah Lipstadt, was eventually confirmed last March, while Tamara Cofman Wittes joined the State Department last summer as a senior sanctions policy adviser amid her ongoing nomination to serve as USAID’s top Middle East official.

Dozens of bipartisan national security officials, diplomats and Jewish community leaders have rallied behind Wittes, urging the committee to advance her nomination.